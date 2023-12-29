MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) has decreased by -0.77 when compared to last closing price of 73.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Investors interested in Utility – Electric Power stocks are likely familiar with CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and MGE (MGEE). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEE) is above average at 22.09x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) is $65.00, which is -$7.44 below the current market price. The public float for MGEE is 36.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGEE on December 29, 2023 was 108.31K shares.

MGEE’s Market Performance

The stock of MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has seen a 2.48% increase in the past week, with a -3.30% drop in the past month, and a 5.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.15% for MGEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.83% for MGEE stock, with a simple moving average of -3.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGEE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGEE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MGEE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $69 based on the research report published on November 17, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MGEE Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGEE rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.97. In addition, MGE Energy, Inc. saw 2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGEE starting from Smith Scott Robert, who purchase 134 shares at the price of $74.39 back on Dec 06. After this action, Smith Scott Robert now owns 134 shares of MGE Energy, Inc., valued at $9,993 using the latest closing price.

Berbee James G, the Director of MGE Energy, Inc., purchase 20 shares at $74.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Berbee James G is holding 8,458 shares at $1,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.85 for the present operating margin

+21.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGE Energy, Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 7.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 10.74, with 4.69 for asset returns.

Based on MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE), the company’s capital structure generated 68.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.50. Total debt to assets is 29.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.