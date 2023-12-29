Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MATV is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) is $21.00, which is $5.38 above the current market price. The public float for MATV is 52.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.88% of that float. On December 29, 2023, MATV’s average trading volume was 585.06K shares.

MATV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mativ Holdings Inc (NYSE: MATV) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 15.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-26 that ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MATV) will issue a press release announcing the Company’s third quarter 2023 results after the market closes on November 8, 2023 and hold a conference call to discuss results on November 9, 2023. Mativ will use a presentation to accompany its conference call. The presentation can be found on the Company’s Web site in advance of the earnings conference call. The presentation can also be accessed via the earnings conference call webcas.

MATV’s Market Performance

MATV’s stock has risen by 7.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.93% and a quarterly rise of 10.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Mativ Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.52% for MATV stock, with a simple moving average of -3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MATV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MATV stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MATV by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MATV in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $32 based on the research report published on December 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MATV Trading at 16.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MATV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +32.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MATV rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.71. In addition, Mativ Holdings Inc saw -25.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MATV starting from Keenan Jeffrey, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $13.99 back on Dec 18. After this action, Keenan Jeffrey now owns 309,000 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc, valued at $83,940 using the latest closing price.

Keenan Jeffrey, the Director of Mativ Holdings Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $11.96 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Keenan Jeffrey is holding 303,000 shares at $11,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MATV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.41 for the present operating margin

+20.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mativ Holdings Inc stands at -0.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.31. Equity return is now at value -52.59, with -13.91 for asset returns.

Based on Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV), the company’s capital structure generated 148.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.76. Total debt to assets is 47.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mativ Holdings Inc (MATV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.