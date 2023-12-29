Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MGRX is 7.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of MGRX was 438.59K shares.

Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.57 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a -0.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-15 that Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ: MGRX ) stock is dropping on Friday after the men’s wellness products company launched a stock offering this morning. That stock offering has the company selling 5 million shares of MGRX stock.

Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has seen a -0.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -56.72% decline in the past month and a -66.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.53% for MGRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.45% for MGRX’s stock, with a -74.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought MGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.44%, as shares sank -63.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGRX fell by -0.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5065. In addition, Mangoceuticals Inc saw -92.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGRX starting from Cohen Jacob D., who purchase 275,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Apr 10. After this action, Cohen Jacob D. now owns 8,275,000 shares of Mangoceuticals Inc, valued at $275,000 using the latest closing price.

-22279.70 for the present operating margin

+54.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mangoceuticals Inc stands at -22352.11. The total capital return value is set at -402.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -550.44.

Based on Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 57.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.49. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

To sum up, Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.