Make Informed Decisions with Ball Corp. (BALL) Stock Updates

The stock of Ball Corp. (BALL) has seen a 4.04% increase in the past week, with a 7.89% gain in the past month, and a 20.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for BALL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.42% for BALL’s stock, with a 8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) Right Now?

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BALL is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BALL is $57.88, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for BALL is 313.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.24% of that float. The average trading volume for BALL on December 29, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 57.91. However, the company has experienced a 4.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-28 that WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) will announce its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, February 1, 2024, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at 10.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.30. In addition, Ball Corp. saw 13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Lewis Ronald J., who purchase 4,637 shares at the price of $53.91 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lewis Ronald J. now owns 29,797 shares of Ball Corp., valued at $249,976 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Deron, the Vice President & Treasurer of Ball Corp., sale 500 shares at $52.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Goodwin Deron is holding 12,001 shares at $26,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corp. stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 16.39, with 3.04 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corp. (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ball Corp. (BALL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.