Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for MEGL is 8.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MEGL on December 29, 2023 was 96.41K shares.

Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.60 in comparison to its previous close of 0.87, however, the company has experienced a 12.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

MEGL’s Market Performance

MEGL’s stock has risen by 12.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.11% and a quarterly drop of -12.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Magic Empire Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.17% for MEGL’s stock, with a -26.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MEGL Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares surge +15.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8604. In addition, Magic Empire Global Ltd saw -21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.