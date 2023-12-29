LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LYB is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LYB is $101.67, which is $5.98 above the current price. The public float for LYB is 258.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYB on December 29, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

LYB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) has plunged by -0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 96.47, but the company has seen a -0.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that LyondellBasell’s (LYB) CirculenRenew polymers are manufactured using renewable feedstocks obtained from bio-based wastes and residual oils such as used cooking oils.

LYB’s Market Performance

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has seen a -0.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.90% gain in the past month and a 1.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for LYB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.28% for LYB’s stock, with a 2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYB Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.57. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries NV saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from Kaplan Jeffrey A, who sale 15,934 shares at the price of $96.83 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kaplan Jeffrey A now owns 44,876 shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV, valued at $1,542,834 using the latest closing price.

Kaplan Jeffrey A, the EVP and General Counsel of LyondellBasell Industries NV, sale 10,000 shares at $97.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Kaplan Jeffrey A is holding 49,876 shares at $975,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.19 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries NV stands at +7.71. The total capital return value is set at 19.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.72. Equity return is now at value 18.01, with 6.23 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.09. Total debt to assets is 36.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.