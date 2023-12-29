Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH)’s stock price has dropped by -4.55 in relation to previous closing price of 1.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Al Miranda – Chief Financial Officer Sam Rubin – President & Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Glenn Mattson – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the LightPath Technologies Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. Please note that, today’s event is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPTH is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) is $3.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for LPTH is 34.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On December 29, 2023, LPTH’s average trading volume was 50.63K shares.

LPTH’s Market Performance

LPTH stock saw an increase of 1.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.61% and a quarterly increase of -13.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.04% for LPTH’s stock, with a -14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LPTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LPTH Trading at -7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTH rose by +1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2738. In addition, Lightpath Technologies, Inc. saw 3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.21 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightpath Technologies, Inc. stands at -12.29. The total capital return value is set at -7.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.13. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), the company’s capital structure generated 34.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.62. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lightpath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.