Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LCUT is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LCUT is $10.83, which is $3.89 above the current price. The public float for LCUT is 11.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCUT on December 29, 2023 was 37.59K shares.

LCUT) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) has jumped by 12.30 compared to previous close of 6.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants T.J. O’Sullivan – IR Robert Kay – CEO Laurence Winoker – CFO Conference Call Participants Anthony Lebiedzinski – Sidoti & Company Brian McNamara – Canaccord Genuity Linda Bolton-Weiser – D.A.

LCUT’s Market Performance

LCUT’s stock has risen by 16.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.93% and a quarterly rise of 25.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.61% for Lifetime Brands, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.21% for LCUT’s stock, with a 22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCUT stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LCUT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCUT in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $12 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LCUT Trading at 16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCUT rose by +16.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Lifetime Brands, Inc. saw -8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCUT starting from Kay Robert Bruce, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $5.03 back on May 17. After this action, Kay Robert Bruce now owns 66,000 shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc., valued at $15,090 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.10 for the present operating margin

+35.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lifetime Brands, Inc. stands at -0.85. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value -3.39, with -1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT), the company’s capital structure generated 143.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.88. Total debt to assets is 47.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.