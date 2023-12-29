Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 26.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Kymera (KYMR) receives a $15 million milestone payment from Sanofi as dosing begins in a phase II study evaluating KT-474 for treating atopic dermatitis. Shares rise on the same.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KYMR is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KYMR is 48.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on December 29, 2023 was 887.91K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has seen a 9.47% increase in the past week, with a 33.23% rise in the past month, and a 87.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.17% for KYMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.94% for KYMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $26 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KYMR Trading at 45.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +36.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +123.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.89. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw 7.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 197,699 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Nov 03. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 2,656,191 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,781,407 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the Director of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, purchase 216,406 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 2,552,306 shares at $2,519,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.37 for the present operating margin

+93.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at -330.60. The total capital return value is set at -32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.67. Equity return is now at value -36.87, with -28.12 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.