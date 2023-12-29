KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD) is $3.70, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for KRMD is 44.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRMD on December 29, 2023 was 62.48K shares.

KORU Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ: KRMD)'s stock price has dropped by -5.71 in relation to previous closing price of 2.45.

KRMD’s Market Performance

KRMD’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.21% and a quarterly drop of -16.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.87% for KORU Medical Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for KRMD’s stock, with a -25.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMD stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRMD in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $4 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRMD Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +0.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMD remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, KORU Medical Systems Inc saw -35.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMD starting from Manko Joseph M. Jr., who purchase 145,833 shares at the price of $2.40 back on Dec 13. After this action, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now owns 7,609,751 shares of KORU Medical Systems Inc, valued at $349,999 using the latest closing price.

Manko Joseph M. Jr., the Director of KORU Medical Systems Inc, sale 145,833 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Manko Joseph M. Jr. is holding 2,198,825 shares at $349,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.65 for the present operating margin

+52.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for KORU Medical Systems Inc stands at -31.05. The total capital return value is set at -29.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.10. Equity return is now at value -27.54, with -21.15 for asset returns.

Based on KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.59. Total debt to assets is 11.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KORU Medical Systems Inc (KRMD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.