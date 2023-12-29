Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) has gone up by 16.39% for the week, with a 20.90% rise in the past month and a 16.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.94% for KORE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.81% for KORE’s stock, with a -28.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: KORE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KORE is 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for KORE is 37.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KORE on December 29, 2023 was 104.93K shares.

KORE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: KORE) has decreased by -18.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.86.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (KORE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of KORE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KORE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for KORE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KORE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $13 based on the research report published on January 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KORE Trading at 24.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KORE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.42%, as shares surge +28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KORE rose by +16.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6210. In addition, Kore Group Holdings Inc saw -44.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KORE starting from TWILIO INC, who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 11. After this action, TWILIO INC now owns 5,000,000 shares of Kore Group Holdings Inc, valued at $2,856,500 using the latest closing price.

Bahl Romil, the Pres., Chief Executive Officer of Kore Group Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Bahl Romil is holding 734,279 shares at $6,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KORE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.18 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kore Group Holdings Inc stands at -39.56. The total capital return value is set at -1.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.65. Equity return is now at value -125.33, with -30.09 for asset returns.

Based on Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE), the company’s capital structure generated 238.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.44. Total debt to assets is 62.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kore Group Holdings Inc (KORE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.