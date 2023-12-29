Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) Stock Faces 5.13% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) has gone down by -2.10% for the week, with a -13.04% drop in the past month and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.68% for TOON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.17% for TOON’s stock, with a -28.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOON is 31.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOON on December 29, 2023 was 198.12K shares.

TOON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kartoon Studios Inc (AMEX: TOON) has plunged by -1.41 when compared to previous closing price of 1.42, but the company has seen a -2.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-26 that Today, the company formerly known as Genius Brands confirmed that it has officially changed its name to Kartoon Studios (NYSEMKT: TOON ). Shares of Kartoon now trade under the “TOON” ticker symbol on the NYSE American exchange.

TOON Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -13.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOON fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4810. In addition, Kartoon Studios Inc saw -69.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.39 for the present operating margin

+13.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kartoon Studios Inc stands at -73.19. The total capital return value is set at -16.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.35. Equity return is now at value -72.37, with -36.89 for asset returns.

Based on Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON), the company’s capital structure generated 83.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.40. Total debt to assets is 38.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kartoon Studios Inc (TOON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.