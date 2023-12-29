Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) is $44.33, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for JEF is 163.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JEF on December 29, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

JEF) stock’s latest price update

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF)’s stock price has plunge by -0.05relation to previous closing price of 40.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.12% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Warren Buffett doesn’t hide the fact he loves dividends. While he doesn’t buy a business solely because it pays a dividend he enjoys when companies pay one and regularly increase it.

JEF’s Market Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has experienced a 6.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.61% rise in the past month, and a 10.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for JEF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.03% for JEF stock, with a simple moving average of 20.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JEF Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.98. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc saw 24.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from STEINBERG JOSEPH S, who sale 134,217 shares at the price of $35.79 back on Aug 04. After this action, STEINBERG JOSEPH S now owns 15,744,184 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, valued at $4,803,224 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc, sale 346,984 shares at $35.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 15,878,401 shares at $12,379,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.76 for the present operating margin

+86.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc stands at +10.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 3.45, with 0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 199.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.64. Total debt to assets is 40.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.