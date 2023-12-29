Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for JSPR is 80.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on December 29, 2023 was 575.28K shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.35 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a gain of 29.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming medical and investor conferences in November:

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR’s stock has risen by 29.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.46% and a quarterly rise of 5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.32% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.13% for JSPR’s stock, with a -39.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JSPR Trading at 13.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares surge +21.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +29.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5456. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc saw 48.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from WIGGANS THOMAS G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Nov 28. After this action, WIGGANS THOMAS G now owns 50,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,486 using the latest closing price.

WIGGANS THOMAS G, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that WIGGANS THOMAS G is holding 40,000 shares at $6,383 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -86.23, with -72.08 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.