Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM)’s stock price has surge by 0.51relation to previous closing price of 70.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that A recurring revenue business model, expansion into the data center business and a strong balance sheet position are likely to drive Iron Mountain’s (IRM) performance despite high rates and competition.

Is It Worth Investing in Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) Right Now?

Iron Mountain Inc. (NYSE: IRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IRM is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IRM is $66.38, which is -$4.22 below the current price. The public float for IRM is 289.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IRM on December 29, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

IRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has seen a 3.79% increase in the past week, with a 10.80% rise in the past month, and a 17.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for IRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.19% for IRM’s stock, with a 19.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IRM by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for IRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $44 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRM Trading at 11.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +11.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRM rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.48. In addition, Iron Mountain Inc. saw 41.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRM starting from Meaney William L, who sale 10,507 shares at the price of $66.65 back on Dec 13. After this action, Meaney William L now owns 295,650 shares of Iron Mountain Inc., valued at $700,292 using the latest closing price.

Meaney William L, the President and CEO of Iron Mountain Inc., sale 10,507 shares at $65.98 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Meaney William L is holding 295,650 shares at $693,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.50 for the present operating margin

+42.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iron Mountain Inc. stands at +10.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 70.28, with 1.71 for asset returns.

Based on Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM), the company’s capital structure generated 2,087.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.43. Total debt to assets is 82.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,028.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.