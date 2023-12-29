Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has gone up by 4.49% for the week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month and a 9.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.05% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.15% for IONS stock, with a simple moving average of 20.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IONS is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IONS is $54.53, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 140.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.11% of that float. The average trading volume for IONS on December 29, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has surged by 0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 50.16, but the company has seen a 4.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that Heading into 2024, the future of the U.S. economy remains uncertain, with conflicting predictions about the possibility of a recession. While some experts anticipate a soft landing, others predict a mild recession starting in the second quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.98. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 33.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from PARSHALL B LYNNE, who sale 42,525 shares at the price of $50.19 back on Dec 28. After this action, PARSHALL B LYNNE now owns 82,588 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,134,223 using the latest closing price.

PARSHALL B LYNNE, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $50.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that PARSHALL B LYNNE is holding 82,588 shares at $2,511,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -89.91, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.