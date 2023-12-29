Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has dropped by -3.95 compared to previous close of 2.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Space exploration is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It was about a $447 billion industry last year.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) is 1.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUNR is -0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for LUNR is 19.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On December 29, 2023, LUNR’s average trading volume was 396.86K shares.

LUNR’s Market Performance

LUNR stock saw a decrease of -6.18% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.50% for Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR). . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.92% for LUNR’s stock, with a -62.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -15.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc saw -75.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

Equity return is now at value -7.21, with -6.93 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.