Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has seen a 10.28% increase in the past week, with a 21.87% gain in the past month, and a 33.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for ITCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.61% for ITCI stock, with a simple moving average of 23.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

The public float for ITCI is 93.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.85% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ITCI was 942.70K shares.

ITCI) stock’s latest price update

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.25 in relation to its previous close of 73.65. However, the company has experienced a 10.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Does Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITCI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ITCI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ITCI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITCI Trading at 24.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +21.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITCI rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.13. In addition, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc saw 36.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITCI starting from Durgam Suresh K., who sale 21,262 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Dec 13. After this action, Durgam Suresh K. now owns 0 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, valued at $1,382,030 using the latest closing price.

Neumann Mark, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sale 42,393 shares at $55.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Neumann Mark is holding 29,700 shares at $2,358,152 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-105.32 for the present operating margin

+91.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc stands at -102.37. The total capital return value is set at -47.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.25. Equity return is now at value -24.12, with -20.69 for asset returns.

Based on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.96. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.