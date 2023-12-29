Innovate Corp (VATE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VATE is 47.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VATE was 140.06K shares.

The stock price of Innovate Corp (NYSE: VATE) has jumped by 9.40 compared to previous close of 1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE:VATE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Anthony Rozmus – Investor Relations Avie Glazer – Chairman Paul Voigt – Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Sena – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brian Charles – R.W. Pressprich Operator Good afternoon and welcome to INNOVATE Corp’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

VATE’s Market Performance

Innovate Corp (VATE) has experienced a 16.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.27% rise in the past month, and a -21.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.03% for VATE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.84% for VATE’s stock, with a -27.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VATE Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares surge +21.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VATE rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1560. In addition, Innovate Corp saw -31.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VATE starting from BARR WAYNE JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.48 back on May 23. After this action, BARR WAYNE JR now owns 436,660 shares of Innovate Corp, valued at $7,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.86 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovate Corp stands at -2.19. The total capital return value is set at 1.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Innovate Corp (VATE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.