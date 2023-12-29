Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 61.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) by analysts is $17.11, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for IRT is 222.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On December 29, 2023, the average trading volume of IRT was 2.35M shares.

IRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) has increased by 0.26 when compared to last closing price of 15.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-17 that Independence Realty Trust is a REIT focused on multi-family apartment communities in secondary markets. The portfolio is spread across many markets in the attractive Sunbelt region. The REIT has shown strong performance with high occupancy rates and growth in revenue and operating income.

IRT’s Market Performance

Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has seen a 2.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 15.11% gain in the past month and a 11.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for IRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.56% for IRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IRT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IRT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRT Trading at 13.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +15.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRT rose by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, Independence Realty Trust Inc saw -7.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.38 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Independence Realty Trust Inc stands at +18.65. The total capital return value is set at 1.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.89. Equity return is now at value 1.60, with 0.86 for asset returns.

Based on Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT), the company’s capital structure generated 73.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.28. Total debt to assets is 40.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.