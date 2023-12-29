Imunon Inc (IMNN) Stock Records -30.84% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Imunon Inc (IMNN) has seen a -17.87% decrease in the past week, with a -30.11% drop in the past month, and a -30.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for IMNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.34% for IMNN’s stock, with a -42.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMNN is 9.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMNN on December 29, 2023 was 33.79K shares.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Kim Golodetz – Investor Relations, LHA Corinne Le Goff – President & Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Church – Chief Financial Officer Khursheed Anwer – Chief Science Officer Conference Call Participants Emily Bodnar – HC Wainwright James Molloy – Alliance Global Partners Kemp Dolliver – Brooklyn Capital Markets David Bautz – Zacks Small-Cap Research Operator Good morning. My name is Alan, and I will be your operator today.

IMNN Trading at -29.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -27.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNN fell by -17.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8444. In addition, Imunon Inc saw -51.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4984.31 for the present operating margin

-46.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imunon Inc stands at -7179.65. The total capital return value is set at -50.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.93. Equity return is now at value -93.77, with -65.41 for asset returns.

Based on Imunon Inc (IMNN), the company’s capital structure generated 21.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.61. Total debt to assets is 14.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -168.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imunon Inc (IMNN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.