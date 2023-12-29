Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.76 in relation to its previous close of 2.69. However, the company has experienced a 1.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-26 that For most of the past two years, Imperial Petroleum has diluted shareholders relentlessly in order to grow the company’s fleet. However, the company has reversed course in recent months with the announcement of a $10 million share repurchase program in early September and subsequent buybacks of common shares and warrants. CEO Harry Vafias now controls approximately 35.5% of outstanding common shares, aligning his interests with outside shareholders.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Imperial Petroleum Inc (NASDAQ: IMPP) is above average at 0.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for IMPP is 6.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 46.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IMPP on December 29, 2023 was 741.54K shares.

IMPP’s Market Performance

IMPP’s stock has seen a 1.81% increase for the week, with a 52.71% rise in the past month and a 60.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.85% for Imperial Petroleum Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.50% for IMPP’s stock, with a 4.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMPP Trading at 37.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +52.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc saw -29.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 25.27, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.90. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.