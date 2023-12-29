Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.12 in relation to its previous close of 181.52. However, the company has experienced a 2.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Discretionary stocks like Snap-on (SNA), Rocky Brands (RCKY), Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) are poised to benefit from the jump in personal income and spending.

Is It Worth Investing in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) is above average at 36.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) is $172.90, which is -$8.84 below the current market price. The public float for HLT is 251.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLT on December 29, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

HLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has seen a 2.29% increase in the past week, with a 8.59% rise in the past month, and a 18.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for HLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.76% for HLT’s stock, with a 20.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $168 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at 10.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.95%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.91. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 10,863 shares at the price of $166.61 back on Nov 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 58,256 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,809,892 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Michael W, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 6,267 shares at $166.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Duffy Michael W is holding 19,780 shares at $1,041,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.