HilleVax Inc (HLVX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ: HLVX)’s stock price has dropped by -5.32 in relation to previous closing price of 17.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that HilleVax, Inc. (HLVX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in HilleVax Inc (NASDAQ: HLVX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HLVX is 18.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HLVX on December 29, 2023 was 115.98K shares.

HLVX’s Market Performance

HLVX’s stock has seen a 10.58% increase for the week, with a 16.21% rise in the past month and a 20.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for HilleVax Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.68% for HLVX’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLVX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HLVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLVX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLVX Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLVX rose by +10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.90. In addition, HilleVax Inc saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLVX starting from Borkowski Astrid, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Borkowski Astrid now owns 165,193 shares of HilleVax Inc, valued at $155,000 using the latest closing price.

Borkowski Astrid, the Chief Medical Officer of HilleVax Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Borkowski Astrid is holding 175,193 shares at $145,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLVX

The total capital return value is set at -34.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -157.46. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -31.29 for asset returns.

Based on HilleVax Inc (HLVX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.99. Total debt to assets is 11.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HilleVax Inc (HLVX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.