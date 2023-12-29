Hershey Company’s (HSY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Hershey Company (HSY) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a -2.58% drop in the past month, and a -8.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for HSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for HSY’s stock, with a -18.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is above average at 19.84x. The 36-month beta value for HSY is also noteworthy at 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HSY is $212.02, which is $27.91 above than the current price. The public float for HSY is 149.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume of HSY on December 29, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

HSY) stock’s latest price update

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 183.92. However, the company has seen a 2.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Hershey (HSY) is undertaking strategic pricing initiatives to counter a rising cost environment. The company regularly brings innovation to its core brands to meet consumer demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $200 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSY Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.42. In addition, Hershey Company saw -20.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Voskuil Steven E, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $182.07 back on Dec 26. After this action, Voskuil Steven E now owns 31,316 shares of Hershey Company, valued at $273,105 using the latest closing price.

Raup Charles R, the President, U.S. Confection of Hershey Company, sale 2,065 shares at $188.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Raup Charles R is holding 16,835 shares at $388,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hershey Company stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34. Equity return is now at value 54.15, with 16.77 for asset returns.

Based on Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 155.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.80. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Hershey Company (HSY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.