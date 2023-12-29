Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has increased by 0.92 when compared to last closing price of 51.00.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of eOne, a global content platform.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is $59.33, which is $7.86 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 129.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on December 29, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stock saw an increase of 2.94% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.60% and a quarterly increase of -21.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for HAS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.76. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -15.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.