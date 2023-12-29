Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) has increased by 0.62 when compared to last closing price of 110.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that Guidewire’s (GWRE) performance benefits from higher revenue growth across the subscription and support business segment.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GWRE is 1.15.

The public float for GWRE is 80.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On December 29, 2023, GWRE’s average trading volume was 686.55K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen a 5.49% increase in the past week, with a 13.93% rise in the past month, and a 22.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for GWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.82% for GWRE’s stock, with a 31.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GWRE Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.30% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.47. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 77.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 2,020 shares at the price of $104.64 back on Dec 20. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 38,131 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $211,378 using the latest closing price.

Cooper Jeffrey Elliott, the Chief Financial Officer of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 1,268 shares at $104.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Cooper Jeffrey Elliott is holding 72,844 shares at $132,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Equity return is now at value -5.82, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.