Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 17.73. However, the company has seen a -0.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) is 4.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GGAL is 2.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is $1200.39, which is $7.89 above the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 119.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On December 29, 2023, GGAL’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

GGAL’s Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has seen a -0.86% decrease in the past week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month, and a 25.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.28% for GGAL stock, with a simple moving average of 25.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.31. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR saw 93.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 3.22 for asset returns.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.