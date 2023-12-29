Grindr Inc (GRND) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND)’s stock price has increased by 2.17 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. However, the company has seen a 8.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-14 that Grindr Inc (NYSE:GRND) has announced an exclusive partnership with Ex-Human to boost the artificial intelligence capabilities and machine learning models of its LGBTQ+ dating app. Grindr said the partnership is aimed at enhancing the experience of its users by leveraging Ex-Human’s foundational models and tools to build new, engaging features designed to support the wide range of networking and dating needs of its users — from casual encounters to longer-term relationships.

Is It Worth Investing in Grindr Inc (NYSE: GRND) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GRND is 0.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRND is 13.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRND on December 29, 2023 was 467.40K shares.

GRND’s Market Performance

GRND’s stock has seen a 8.47% increase for the week, with a 42.45% rise in the past month and a 57.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for Grindr Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for GRND stock, with a simple moving average of 46.28% for the last 200 days.

GRND Trading at 30.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +32.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND rose by +8.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Grindr Inc saw 92.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Arison George, who purchase 2,937 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Dec 14. After this action, Arison George now owns 3,485,453 shares of Grindr Inc, valued at $24,818 using the latest closing price.

Zage George Raymond III, the Director of Grindr Inc, purchase 60,000 shares at $7.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Zage George Raymond III is holding 5,620,000 shares at $447,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+54.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindr Inc stands at +0.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29. Equity return is now at value -4.41, with -1.57 for asset returns.

Based on Grindr Inc (GRND), the company’s capital structure generated 9,016.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.90. Total debt to assets is 82.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8,443.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 92.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grindr Inc (GRND) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.