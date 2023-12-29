Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.04 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a 8.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2022-10-12 that JUPITER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Greenwave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Danny Meeks, will be presenting at the Dawson James 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference this morning, October 12, 2022, at 11:30am ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GWAV is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GWAV is 12.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. On December 29, 2023, GWAV’s average trading volume was 91.48K shares.

GWAV’s Market Performance

GWAV’s stock has seen a 8.75% increase for the week, with a 4.29% rise in the past month and a -30.48% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.57% for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.98% for GWAV’s stock, with a -33.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GWAV Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.73%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWAV rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4714. In addition, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc saw -41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+24.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc stands at -103.13. The total capital return value is set at -83.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6,028.07. Equity return is now at value -269.90, with -67.82 for asset returns.

Based on Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 110.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.59. Total debt to assets is 41.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 315.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc (GWAV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.