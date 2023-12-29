GoPro Inc. (GPRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is $4.00, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 122.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPRO on December 29, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 3.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-28 that We bring you three companies, GoPro (GPRO), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (PCRFY) and Sharp Corporation (SHCAY), each contributing distinctively to the audio-video industry.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GPRO’s stock has risen by 2.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.13% and a quarterly rise of 11.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for GoPro Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for GPRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GPRO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GPRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRO Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 9,511 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Nov 16. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 379,809 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $33,147 using the latest closing price.

Saltman Eve T., the SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec of GoPro Inc., sale 5,466 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Saltman Eve T. is holding 212,928 shares at $19,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value -8.17, with -4.46 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.