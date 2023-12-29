Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 1.49.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-19 that Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Joanne Jobin – IR.INC, Investor Relations David Garofalo – Chief Executive Officer, President, Chairman and Director Peter Behncke – Manager, Corporate Development and Investor Relations Andrew Gubbels – Chief Financial Officer Joanne Jobin Good morning. I’m your host, Joanne Jobin, and I’d like to welcome you to the Gold Royalty Town Hall Forum hosted by VID Media.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Royalty Corp (AMEX: GROY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GROY is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GROY is 108.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROY on December 29, 2023 was 416.81K shares.

GROY’s Market Performance

GROY stock saw a decrease of -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.65% and a quarterly a decrease of 15.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.44% for Gold Royalty Corp (GROY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.09% for GROY’s stock, with a -13.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROY stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for GROY by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for GROY in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $3 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GROY Trading at 3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROY fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5025. In addition, Gold Royalty Corp saw -36.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-442.11 for the present operating margin

-96.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Royalty Corp stands at -439.81. The total capital return value is set at -4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.50. Equity return is now at value -2.14, with -1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Royalty Corp (GROY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.76. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 77.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gold Royalty Corp (GROY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.