Gogo Inc (GOGO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOGO is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOGO is $16.88, which is $6.84 above the current price. The public float for GOGO is 61.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOGO on December 29, 2023 was 619.56K shares.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO)’s stock price has soared by 3.40 in relation to previous closing price of 9.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-18 that Gogo’s subscription business remains strong despite a decrease in share price and delays in 5G services. The company’s service revenue grew 6% in Q3, with a strong gross margin. Demographic trends and a growing jet market provide upside potential for Gogo, with a DCF-generated price target of $18.70.

GOGO’s Market Performance

GOGO’s stock has risen by 3.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly drop of -17.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Gogo Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for GOGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for GOGO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for GOGO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $15 based on the research report published on November 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GOGO Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -0.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGO rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.08. In addition, Gogo Inc saw -31.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOGO starting from Jackson Karen, who sale 86,292 shares at the price of $10.26 back on Dec 07. After this action, Jackson Karen now owns 39,556 shares of Gogo Inc, valued at $885,498 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Karen, the EVP, Chief People Exp. Officer of Gogo Inc, sale 33,077 shares at $10.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Jackson Karen is holding 86,279 shares at $342,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.22 for the present operating margin

+63.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gogo Inc stands at +22.74. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gogo Inc (GOGO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.