Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) Stock Observes 14.65% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, GPN stock has gone up by 2.80%, with a monthly gain of 10.77% and a quarterly surge of 10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Global Payments, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for GPN’s stock, with a 14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) Right Now?

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPN is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 27 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GPN is $142.49, which is $14.55 above the current price. The public float for GPN is 257.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPN on December 29, 2023 was 1.90M shares.

GPN) stock’s latest price update

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 127.40. However, the company has experienced a 2.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-14 that Global Payments, a payments company based in Atlanta, is reportedly considering an acquisition of Shift4 Payments, a provider of an end-to-end commerce solutions headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company has been working with an advisor to assess the feasibility of a potential deal with Shift4, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 14) citing unnamed sources.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPN stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPN in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $138 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPN Trading at 10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPN rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.89. In addition, Global Payments, Inc. saw 28.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPN starting from WOODS M TROY, who sale 5,247 shares at the price of $133.77 back on Dec 14. After this action, WOODS M TROY now owns 248,029 shares of Global Payments, Inc., valued at $701,891 using the latest closing price.

BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR, the Director of Global Payments, Inc., purchase 3,500 shares at $120.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR is holding 40,892 shares at $420,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.03 for the present operating margin

+57.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Global Payments, Inc. stands at +1.24. The total capital return value is set at 5.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.31. Equity return is now at value 3.88, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Based on Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.77. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Global Payments, Inc. (GPN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.