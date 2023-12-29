Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.81relation to previous closing price of 2.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-02 that The media sector mainstay reported its third-quarter results. It missed on both the top and bottom lines.

Is It Worth Investing in Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Right Now?

Gannett Co Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for GCI is 126.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCI on December 29, 2023 was 900.58K shares.

GCI’s Market Performance

GCI’s stock has seen a -3.56% decrease for the week, with a 25.77% rise in the past month and a 0.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for Gannett Co Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.43% for GCI’s stock, with a 5.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for GCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $5 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GCI Trading at 13.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +25.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCI fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Gannett Co Inc. saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GCI starting from Tarica Laurence, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Nov 16. After this action, Tarica Laurence now owns 1,008,799 shares of Gannett Co Inc., valued at $370,000 using the latest closing price.

Reed Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Gannett Co Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Reed Michael is holding 3,304,323 shares at $120,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gannett Co Inc. stands at -2.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.37. Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Gannett Co Inc. (GCI), the company’s capital structure generated 482.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.82. Total debt to assets is 59.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 446.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.53 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gannett Co Inc. (GCI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.