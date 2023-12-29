Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) is above average at 9.74x. The 36-month beta value for FULT is also noteworthy at 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FULT is $15.14, which is -$1.79 below than the current price. The public float for FULT is 162.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on December 29, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

FULT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has decreased by -0.12 when compared to last closing price of 16.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Investors may keep a tab on stocks like FULT, SFBS, MOS, ABT and ANDE, which have lately hiked their dividend payments.

FULT’s Market Performance

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has experienced a 3.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.76% rise in the past month, and a 39.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for FULT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.31% for FULT stock, with a simple moving average of 28.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FULT Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +18.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.91. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw 0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sale 0 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 0 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Myers Curtis J, the Chairman & CEO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Myers Curtis J is holding 157,044 shares at $147,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fulton Financial Corp. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.37. Equity return is now at value 11.98, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), the company’s capital structure generated 114.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.47. Total debt to assets is 10.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.