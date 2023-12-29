Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FOSL stock has gone down by -6.21%, with a monthly gain of 26.99% and a quarterly plunge of -30.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.56% for Fossil Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.09% for FOSL’s stock, with a -36.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) is $2.50, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for FOSL is 46.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FOSL on December 29, 2023 was 631.17K shares.

FOSL) stock’s latest price update

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.97 compared to its previous closing price of 1.51. However, the company has seen a -6.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Christine Greany – Investor Relations Kosta Kartsotis – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Boyer – Chief Operating Officer Sunil Doshi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Fossil Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This conference call is being recorded and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without written permission from the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOSL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for FOSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for FOSL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on February 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

FOSL Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.13%, as shares surge +30.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOSL fell by -5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3570. In addition, Fossil Group Inc saw -66.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23 for the present operating margin

+48.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fossil Group Inc stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at -0.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.69. Equity return is now at value -41.02, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Fossil Group Inc (FOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 102.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.63. Total debt to assets is 33.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.