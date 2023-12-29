FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) Stock Observes -43.67% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has gone up by 10.91% for the week, with a 18.45% rise in the past month and a -39.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.95% for NOTE. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for NOTE’s stock, with a -43.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NOTE is 102.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOTE on December 29, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

NOTE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) has decreased by -4.69 when compared to last closing price of 1.28.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that FiscalNote is a government analytics platform that provides structured data on legislative bills to government agencies, businesses, trade groups, and non-profit agencies in over 80 countries. The company’s flagship product, the GRM system, identifies new legislation and its implications in real-time, making it a valuable tool for compliance and pursuing goals. FiscalNote has the potential to become the Bloomberg equivalent in legislative data and capture the majority of Fortune 100 companies as customers.

NOTE Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOTE rose by +10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1565. In addition, FiscalNote Holdings Inc saw -80.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOTE starting from Nilsson Keith, who purchase 6,345,702 shares at the price of $0.57 back on Dec 15. After this action, Nilsson Keith now owns 4,752,782 shares of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, valued at $3,617,050 using the latest closing price.

Nilsson Keith, the Director of FiscalNote Holdings Inc, sale 6,345,702 shares at $0.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Nilsson Keith is holding 0 shares at $3,617,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.08 for the present operating margin

+61.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for FiscalNote Holdings Inc stands at -191.85. The total capital return value is set at -34.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.66. Equity return is now at value -81.08, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE), the company’s capital structure generated 136.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.76. Total debt to assets is 45.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.