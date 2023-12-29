Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI): A Technical Analysis

The public float for EXAI is 117.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on December 29, 2023 was 522.91K shares.

EXAI) stock’s latest price update

Exscientia Plc ADR (NASDAQ: EXAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.83 compared to its previous closing price of 6.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that The consensus price target hints at a 67.8% upside potential for Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI’s stock has fallen by -0.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.83% and a quarterly rise of 41.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.60% for Exscientia Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.10% for EXAI’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EXAI Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.18. In addition, Exscientia Plc ADR saw 20.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAI

Equity return is now at value -33.54, with -24.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Exscientia Plc ADR (EXAI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.