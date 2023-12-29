Examining the Volatility of Golub Capital BDC, Inc.’s (GBDC) Stock

The stock of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has gone up by 2.20% for the week, with a 2.69% rise in the past month and a 6.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.00% for GBDC. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for GBDC’s stock, with a 10.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) Right Now?

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GBDC is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GBDC is $15.90, which is $0.59 above the current price. The public float for GBDC is 164.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GBDC on December 29, 2023 was 595.80K shares.

GBDC) stock’s latest price update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBDC)’s stock price has soared by 0.99 in relation to previous closing price of 15.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Golub Capital BDC has a prudent approach, focusing on first lien senior secured loans and resilient industries backed by top private equity firms. However, the company has recently struggled to maintain consistent alpha performance compared to the broader BDC index. In this article, I explain why this is a great opportunity to buy, while GBDC has not reached and exceeded its peer performance again.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GBDC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GBDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GBDC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GBDC Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBDC rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.95. In addition, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. saw 17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBDC starting from Rival Anita J., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $13.02 back on May 25. After this action, Rival Anita J. now owns 69,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc., valued at $104,160 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+70.23 for the present operating margin

+72.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. stands at +46.24. The total capital return value is set at 6.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC), the company’s capital structure generated 122.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.03. Total debt to assets is 54.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.