Examining the Volatility of Geovax Labs Inc’s (GOVX) Stock

In the past week, GOVX stock has gone up by 3.64%, with a monthly decline of -22.50% and a quarterly plunge of -31.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.97% for Geovax Labs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.90% for GOVX’s stock, with a -37.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GOVX is 26.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GOVX on December 29, 2023 was 268.56K shares.

GOVX) stock’s latest price update

Geovax Labs Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.09 in comparison to its previous close of 0.37, however, the company has experienced a 3.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-27 that ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases, today announced that David Dodd, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Biotech Showcase coinciding with the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, January 8-11, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at -22.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -18.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3568. In addition, Geovax Labs Inc saw -44.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from McKee Kelly T. Jr., who purchase 6,944 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Dec 22. After this action, McKee Kelly T. Jr. now owns 35,782 shares of Geovax Labs Inc, valued at $2,500 using the latest closing price.

McKee Kelly T. Jr., the Chief Medical Officer of Geovax Labs Inc, purchase 9,653 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that McKee Kelly T. Jr. is holding 28,838 shares at $5,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

The total capital return value is set at -91.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.57. Equity return is now at value -116.18, with -86.75 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Geovax Labs Inc (GOVX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.