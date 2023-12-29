Examining the Volatility of Coursera Inc’s (COUR) Stock

The stock of Coursera Inc (COUR) has seen a -0.61% decrease in the past week, with a -1.36% drop in the past month, and a 6.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.62% for COUR’s stock, with a 27.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for COUR is 112.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COUR on December 29, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR) has plunged by -0.91 when compared to previous closing price of 19.76, but the company has seen a -0.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-27 that The pandemic reshaped the workforce in an unforeseen manner, quickly transitioning a myriad of sectors from office-based operations to remote work. This dramatic shift, spurred by necessity, uncovered a surprising truth that how remote work setups significantly boost productivity.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COUR Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.30. In addition, Coursera Inc saw 65.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, who sale 11,048 shares at the price of $20.01 back on Dec 26. After this action, Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey now owns 2,551,930 shares of Coursera Inc, valued at $221,025 using the latest closing price.

Goli Shravan, the Chief Operating Officer of Coursera Inc, sale 17,501 shares at $19.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Goli Shravan is holding 809,523 shares at $348,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -22.37, with -15.81 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coursera Inc (COUR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.