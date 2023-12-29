Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.70relation to previous closing price of 11.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Jennifer Hills – Vice President Investor Relations Randy Taylor – Chief Executive Officer Mark Labay – Chief Financial Officer Kate Lowenhar-Fisher – General Counsel Dean Ehrlich – Games Business Leader Darren Simmons – FinTech Business Leader Conference Call Participants Jeff Stantial – Stifel Barry Jonas – Truist Securities Chad Beynon – Macquarie George Sutton – Craig Hallam John Davis – Raymond James Operator Good morning, and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Everi Holdings 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) is 9.83x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EVRI is 2.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) is $16.67, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for EVRI is 82.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% of that float. On December 29, 2023, EVRI’s average trading volume was 1.23M shares.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI stock saw an increase of 5.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.91% and a quarterly increase of -14.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for EVRI’s stock, with a -16.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $28 based on the research report published on April 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

EVRI Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from TAYLOR RANDY L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 29. After this action, TAYLOR RANDY L now owns 522,622 shares of Everi Holdings Inc, valued at $71,350 using the latest closing price.

Rumbolz Michael D, the Executive Chairman of Everi Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $14.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Rumbolz Michael D is holding 1,058,320 shares at $71,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+61.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc stands at +15.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 47.22, with 6.18 for asset returns.

Based on Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 459.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.11. Total debt to assets is 52.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 453.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.