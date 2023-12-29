Evaluating the Ups and Downs of T Stamp Inc’s (IDAI) Stock

In the past week, IDAI stock has gone up by 8.96%, with a monthly decline of -8.75% and a quarterly plunge of -10.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.20% for T Stamp Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.47% for IDAI’s stock, with a -17.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IDAI is -0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IDAI is 6.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDAI on December 29, 2023 was 66.92K shares.

IDAI) stock’s latest price update

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.61 in comparison to its previous close of 1.32, however, the company has experienced a 8.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-28 that T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI, EURONEXT:AIID), dba Trust Stamp, has joined forces with Scurid, a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) device identity and access management (IAM) platforms, to incorporate biometric technology into IoT devices. The partnership is aimed at addressing security challenges and establishing seamless authentication and authorization, creating a more integrated connection between users and devices, the companies said.

IDAI Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares sank -5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDAI rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3935. In addition, T Stamp Inc saw -39.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IDAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-224.30 for the present operating margin

+52.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for T Stamp Inc stands at -224.54. The total capital return value is set at -306.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -332.65. Equity return is now at value -229.40, with -113.02 for asset returns.

Based on T Stamp Inc (IDAI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.77. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T Stamp Inc (IDAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.