Evaluating the Ups and Downs of eXp World Holdings Inc’s (EXPI) Stock

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has seen a 7.94% increase in the past week, with a 24.66% gain in the past month, and a -3.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for EXPI. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.98% for EXPI’s stock, with a -2.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) is above average at 513.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) is $17.00, which is $1.23 above the current market price. The public float for EXPI is 77.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXPI on December 29, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

EXPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXPI) has dropped by -0.06 compared to previous close of 15.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that The good times in residential real estate commissions are about to end. Consequently, investors should consider investing in those stocks benefiting from real estate commission changes.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPI stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPI by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EXPI in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPI Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +24.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI rose by +7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, eXp World Holdings Inc saw 42.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPI starting from Gesing Jason, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $16.59 back on Dec 14. After this action, Gesing Jason now owns 2,237,858 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc, valued at $995,364 using the latest closing price.

Gesing Jason, the Director of eXp World Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $19.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Gesing Jason is holding 2,297,858 shares at $385,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.12 for the present operating margin

+7.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for eXp World Holdings Inc stands at +0.34. The total capital return value is set at 2.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 1.99, with 1.16 for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.35. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.66 and the total asset turnover is 11.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.