Evaluating the Impact of -6.36 Increase on Grand Canyon Education Inc’s (LOPE) Stock

The stock of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) has gone down by -5.58% for the week, with a -3.70% drop in the past month and a 11.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.34% for LOPE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.14% for LOPE’s stock, with a 13.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) is 20.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LOPE is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) is $149.67, which is $17.11 above the current market price. The public float for LOPE is 29.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On December 29, 2023, LOPE’s average trading volume was 233.40K shares.

LOPE) stock’s latest price update

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ: LOPE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.36 compared to its previous closing price of 141.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday sued education-services company Grand Canyon Education Inc. LOPE, -0.74%, which does much of its work with the Phoenix-based Grand Canyon University, accusing them of “deceiving” prospective students about program costs and “deceptively” marketing the school as a nonprofit. The agency — which is suing the university and Chief Executive Brian Mueller in the lawsuit — alleged that the company and the university told prospective doctoral students that the total cost of GCU’s “accelerated” doctoral programs amounted to the equivalent of 20 courses.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOPE stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for LOPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LOPE in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $140 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOPE Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOPE fell by -5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.55. In addition, Grand Canyon Education Inc saw 25.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOPE starting from HENRY JACK A, who sale 1,450 shares at the price of $137.92 back on Nov 17. After this action, HENRY JACK A now owns 14,782 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc, valued at $199,984 using the latest closing price.

Keegan Lisa Graham, the Director of Grand Canyon Education Inc, sale 540 shares at $109.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Keegan Lisa Graham is holding 2,905 shares at $59,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.06 for the present operating margin

+31.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grand Canyon Education Inc stands at +20.26. The total capital return value is set at 26.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.46. Equity return is now at value 31.45, with 23.71 for asset returns.

Based on Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 12.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.83. Total debt to assets is 9.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.