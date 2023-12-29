European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 14.50. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Inter Parfums (IPAR), COTY, European Wax Center (EWCZ) and Olaplex (OLPX) are well-positioned to continue their growth story in 2024, backed by solid brand images and innovation efforts.

Is It Worth Investing in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is 96.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EWCZ is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EWCZ is 33.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. On December 29, 2023, EWCZ’s average trading volume was 577.17K shares.

EWCZ’s Market Performance

EWCZ’s stock has seen a 3.50% increase for the week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month and a -15.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for European Wax Center Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.79% for EWCZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWCZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWCZ stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWCZ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EWCZ in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EWCZ Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWCZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWCZ rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.13. In addition, European Wax Center Inc saw 11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EWCZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.11 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for European Wax Center Inc stands at +3.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.88. Equity return is now at value 8.56, with 1.06 for asset returns.

Based on European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ), the company’s capital structure generated 481.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.81. Total debt to assets is 53.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 474.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.