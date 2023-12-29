Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) Stock Faces 1.17% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, ELS stock has gone up by 1.86%, with a monthly gain of 2.21% and a quarterly surge of 12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for ELS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) Right Now?

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ELS is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ELS is $72.63, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 177.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.12% of that float. The average trading volume for ELS on December 29, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

ELS) stock’s latest price update

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 71.42. However, the company has seen a 1.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-17 that Stag Industrial’s steadily rising dividend has helped power 15.8% average annual total returns for the industrial REIT. Equity Lifestyle Properties’ strategy of going off the beaten path has paid big dividends for its investors over the years.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $64 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.49. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 20.55, with 5.35 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.