Elastic N.V (ESTC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ESTC is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ESTC is $106.47, which is -$7.5 below than the current price. The public float for ESTC is 80.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume of ESTC on December 29, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

ESTC) stock’s latest price update

Elastic N.V (NYSE: ESTC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.54relation to previous closing price of 113.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.45% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that Machine learning stocks sit at a powerful intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and business growth. We can largely attribute the success of tools like ChatGPT to machine learning technology, which has spawned a new arms race for companies to crown themselves as having the dominant platform.

ESTC’s Market Performance

Elastic N.V (ESTC) has seen a 3.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 46.30% gain in the past month and a 44.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for ESTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for ESTC stock, with a simple moving average of 59.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ESTC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $108 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTC Trading at 26.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +43.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTC rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.02. In addition, Elastic N.V saw 121.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTC starting from Gleeson Alison, who sale 3,404 shares at the price of $111.94 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gleeson Alison now owns 6,577 shares of Elastic N.V, valued at $381,030 using the latest closing price.

Herzog Carolyn, the Chief Legal Officer of Elastic N.V, sale 20,234 shares at $115.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herzog Carolyn is holding 90,390 shares at $2,336,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.02 for the present operating margin

+71.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elastic N.V stands at -22.09. The total capital return value is set at -18.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.87. Equity return is now at value -45.50, with -11.49 for asset returns.

Based on Elastic N.V (ESTC), the company’s capital structure generated 148.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.83. Total debt to assets is 34.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Elastic N.V (ESTC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.