ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for ECX is 74.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECX on December 29, 2023 was 473.30K shares.

ECX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) has increased by 11.15 when compared to last closing price of 2.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-17 that Buy low, sell high. It’s an investing mantra drummed into our heads from the moment we start buying stocks.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has seen a 11.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -3.99% decline in the past month and a -12.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for ECX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.30% for ECX’s stock, with a -38.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -9.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw -63.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECX starting from Heng Jun Hong, who sale 2,743 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Sep 27. After this action, Heng Jun Hong now owns 0 shares of ECARX Holdings Inc, valued at $8,887 using the latest closing price.

Heng Jun Hong, the Director of ECARX Holdings Inc, sale 47,257 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Heng Jun Hong is holding 2,743 shares at $157,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.81 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for ECARX Holdings Inc stands at -43.29. The total capital return value is set at -90.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -137.46. Equity return is now at value -205.41, with -44.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.